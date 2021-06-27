 Skip to main content
Fitchburg police, fire crew rescue 6 ducklings from storm drain
Fitchburg emergency crews made an unexpected rescue Saturday, saving six ducklings who got separated from their mother when they fell through a storm drain. 

Fitchburg Police Officer Megan Paskey first noticed the ducklings were stuck and called for assistance from the fire department. 

Officer Megan Paskey noticed a lone duck along Williamson Way near Verona Road in the early morning hours, according to the Fitchburg Police Department. She circled back and found the ducklings trapped at the bottom of the storm drain. Paskey called for assistance from the Fitchburg Fire Department. 

Firefighters went into the storm drain and removed each of the ducklings as their mother waited off to the side, according to the fire department. Paskey was able to reunite the feathered family. The ducklings appeared to be uninjured. 

The fire department said the mother was "reminded to keep an eye on" her ducklings and to avoid letting them "play in or near the street." 

"Fowl play does appear to be a contributing factor in this incident," the fire department said. 

Fitchburg Police Officer Megan Paskey and an emergency crew from the Fitchburg Fire Department rescue the ducklings. 

