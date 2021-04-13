 Skip to main content
Fitchburg police ask for surveillance camera video for ‘suspicious activity’ investigation
alert

Fitchburg police squad car, generic file photo
Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal

Fitchburg police are asking people to check for surveillance camera video related to “suspicious activity” early Tuesday morning in the city.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., a Fitchburg officer saw a black sedan traveling at high speed south on Richardson Street and McKee Road. The officer began checking the area where he saw the sedan heading and when the officer reached the 5700 block of Wilshire Drive, he saw three or four young men walking near two different houses as well as the black sedan. The men ran away as soon as they saw the officer, Sgt. Dan Varriale said in a report.

A police dog was used in a search and a 15-year-old boy was found hiding outside of an egress window at a nearby house and taken into custody, though the others got away, Varriale said.

Police ask residents of Seminole Ridge and surrounding neighborhoods to check any cameras they may have for signs of suspicious activity during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Varriale said.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

