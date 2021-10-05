Fitchburg police arrest woman in weekend stabbing homicide

Fitchburg police have arrested a woman and tentatively charged her with first-degree intentional homicide for the stabbing death of a 62-year-old man early Saturday morning.
Interim Police Chief Matthew Laha declined to provide any information Tuesday about the arrest of Kania C. Quinn, who according to jail records was booked into jail on the attempted homicide charge Monday night. He said the department would be issuing a press release about the arrest sometime in the next few days, but was not specific about when any information would be released.
He said the case remains under investigation, so no information would be released right now.
The case number listed in Quinn's jail record matches the case number included in a press release about the stabbing issued Saturday by Fitchburg police. The release states the incident happened in the 2000 block of Greenway Cross.
Quinn's age and address are not part of the Dane County jail's online record, and the jail declined to provide that information. But the Vinelink victim notification system, a private information provider that works with jails and prisons to provide crime victims with status updates about incarcerated persons, lists Quinn's age as 33.
According to the press release issued Saturday, officers from Fitchburg and the town of Madison responded about 2:20 a.m. Saturday to a report of a man down in the 2000 block of Greenway Cross. He was taken to a local hospital where he died. Police said he had been bleeding from apparent stab wounds.
Police said witnesses told them the victim, who has not yet been identified publicly by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office, and a suspect knew one another. The incident appears to have started in the victim's apartment, police said.
As of Saturday, no arrests had been made. Quinn's jail record states she was arrested at 9:08 p.m. Monday and booked into jail about 50 minutes later.