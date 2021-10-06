Fitchburg police arrest woman in weekend stabbing homicide of fiance

Fitchburg police have arrested a woman and tentatively charged her with first-degree intentional homicide for the stabbing death of her 62-year-old fiance early Saturday morning, according to jail and court records.
Interim Police Chief Matthew Laha declined to provide any information Tuesday about the arrest of Kania C. Quinn, 33, who according to Dane County Jail records was booked into jail on the homicide charge Monday night. The victim was identified Tuesday by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office as Fred Edwards Jr.
Laha said the investigation is continuing.
An autopsy found Edwards died from “homicidal sharp force related trauma,” the medical examiner’s office said, according to a search warrant filed Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court.
But the search warrant states that a friend told police Edwards called him about 2:20 a.m. Saturday inviting the friend over to hang out. The friend told police he heard a woman he knows as “K.K.,” someone Edwards had been together with for about 10 years, yelling in the background during the call.
The friend told police when he arrived at 2018 Greenway Cross, he went inside and found Edwards slumped over and unresponsive, the search warrant states. The door to the apartment was also wide open and furniture was knocked over. Edwards’ friend said he tried to call for K.K. but got no answer. He called 911 with the help of a neighbor.
When police arrived they found Edwards slumped in a hallway, between the building’s rear entrance and Edwards’ apartment. He was taken to UW Hospital, where attempts to revive him were stopped and Edwards was pronounced dead, the search warrant states.
A doctor said Edwards had three stab wounds to his back — two under the left shoulder and one under the right, according to the document.
Fitchburg police records indicated there had been a call to the apartment only about two weeks earlier, on Sept. 17, after the couple got into an argument that became physical. The search warrant states Quinn was trying to leave the apartment and was struck by Edwards, who was arrested and tentatively charged with domestic disorderly conduct and domestic battery.
The couple told police they had been in an “on and off” relationship for 10 years. Edwards had been on the lease at the apartment since July 31, a building manager told police, according to the search warrant.
No criminal case against Edwards appears in Dane County court records related to the Sept. 17 incident. Records indicate Edwards was cited in March for a county disorderly conduct violation, with a domestic abuse assessment, for a different matter, but the court file does not name the victim in that case, which is not considered a criminal charge.