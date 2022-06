Fitchburg police arrest man in burglary of Madison construction site, authorities say

Fitchburg police on Friday arrested a man in an April 9 burglary of a Madison construction site, authorities reported.

Shane Manchester, 49, was arrested in the 5100 block of East Cheryl Parkway, and faces tentative charges of burglary, criminal damage to property and bail jumping, Madison police Sgt. Scott Reitmeier said in a statement.

Tools, equipment and other items were stolen in the April 9 burglary of the construction site at 1859 Aberg Ave., Reitmeier said.

Video surveillance showed the burglary as well as the suspect leaving the scene because he took the camera with him. However, the camera was wireless, so police have access to the footage, Reitmeier said.

Police said at the time that Manchester was being sought in connection to the burglary.

