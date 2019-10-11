Fitchburg police arrested a Madison man Thursday night in a stolen vehicle that was used to ram a squad car earlier this week.
The Audi Q3 was one of two Audis stolen from a home on Trappers Way in Madison on the night of Sept. 30. According to Madison police, a burglar entered another vehicle in the driveway and used a garage door opener to enter the home, taking a wallet and credit card.
When a Fitchburg police officer attempted to stop the SUV Monday, the driver rammed the squad car. The officer was not injured, but the Audi driver escaped.
On Thursday night, Fitchburg officers were doing special patrols in response to a recent rash of thefts when they spotted the Audi parked just outside the city limits, said Lt. Don Bomkamp. Officers waited until someone approached the vehicle and arrested Alwayne S. Jones, 22, on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without consent and receiving stolen property.
Bomkamp said police don’t know if Jones was the driver who rammed the squad car but said the investigation is ongoing.
Madison Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said area law enforcement agencies are working together to fight a pattern of thefts seen from Waukesha to Neenah. DeSpain said Madison’s Blackhawk and Hawk’s Landing neighborhoods have been key targets for auto theives.
“We have groups of people who go into neighborhoods looking for unlocked vehicles … and use the garage door opener to get in,” DeSpain said. “In one case they took three from one residence.”
Last weekend area police arrested two men they called “kingpins” in the recent spree of thefts and break-ins.
Cleaster L. Moon, 24, and Joshua E. Pitts, 17, both of Madison, are suspects in crimes in Madison and Dane County, and both have been charged in Waukesha County for burglaries and vehicle thefts that happened in Pewaukee in mid-September, according to a criminal complaint filed there.