Fitchburg police arrest 24-year-old man in connection to Oregon Road shooting, recover stolen handgun

Fitchburg police arrested a 24-year-old man and recovered a stolen handgun from an apartment associated with him after connecting him to a shooting in the city on May 11.

Adonius E. Paul was taken into custody last Friday after investigators followed up on a lead related to the May 11 shooting in an apartment complex parking lot on the 2800 block of Oregon Road, Lt. Edward Hartwick said. A search warrant conducted at the apartment on the 2700 block of Novation Parkway led to finding the stolen gun.

Paul made an initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court earlier this week on charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and receiving stolen property.

The investigation is ongoing, but Paul is believed to have taken part in the shooting, the fifth confirmed shooting in the city this year, with at least one occupant of a car. Multiple shots were exchanged, and one car was reportedly hit. No injuries were reported.