Fitchburg officer injured arresting man involved in disturbance, authorities say

A Fitchburg officer was injured Tuesday night while arresting a man who was involved in a disturbance, the Fitchburg Police Department reported.

At around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Fitchburg officers were sent to the 4500 block of Thurston Lane on a report of a disturbance, police said in a statement.

Officers determined that Edgar G. Ceballos Alfaro was involved in the disturbance and refused to cooperate, resisting when an officer attempted to detain him. During the struggle, the officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital, treated and released, police said.

Alfaro was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of resisting and obstructing officers causing a soft tissue injury, attempting to disarm a peace officer, and other offenses related to the disturbance, police said.

