Police are searching for a missing 24-year-old Fitchburg woman and her infant daughter, both of whom haven't been seen since last week.
Lashay Nicole Mitchell and her 9-month-old daughter were last seen Jan. 24, Fitchburg Police said.
Mitchtell is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds, police said. She was last seen with her hair braided into a ponytail and wearing black leggings and black boots.
Mitchell's daughter was last seen wearing a pink snowsuit.
Anyone who has seen Mitchell can call the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300.