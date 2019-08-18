A 49-year-old Madison man was arrested Sunday after robbing a Fitchburg McDonald's at gunpoint, police said.
Fitchburg police officers responded to the incident at the McDonald's on 2845 Fish Hatchery Road around 2:40 a.m. because of a disconnected 911 call.
When the officers arrived, they learned that the restaurant was being robbed by a gunman, according to police.
As the robber, identified by police as Wendell Davis, exited the fast food restaurant, police took him into custody.
Davis was arrested on tentative charges of armed robbery and intimidation of a victim. He is now being held in the Dane County Jail.