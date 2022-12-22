 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fitchburg man sentenced to 4 years in prison for shooting at car in 2020 in Fitchburg

A Fitchburg man was sentenced Tuesday to 4 years in prison for shooting at a car in 2020 in Fitchburg, authorities reported.

Juwan Wilson, 23, also was sentenced to 2 years of extended supervision by Dane County Circuit Court Judge Julie Genovese after a jury in November convicted him charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.

At around 5 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2020 officers responded to a report of a person firing multiple gunshots at a car as it drove past in the 2300 block of Post Road in Fitchburg. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene.

Fitchburg police said the incident posed a significant public safety threat because it was in the area of apartments, other residences, an elementary school and a park, and many people were in the area.

Detectives tied Wilson to the crime in February 2021 and he was arrested in May 2021 when members of the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force found him in Chicago.

At the time of the shooing, Wilson was on extended supervision through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for a previous shooting incident.

