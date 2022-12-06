Fitchburg man pleads guilty to lesser homicide charge for 2021 shooting in Madison

A Fitchburg man charged for his role in the shooting death last year of a man at a Southwest Side Madison gas station pleaded guilty Tuesday to a lesser homicide charge.

Avieon L. Little, 25, who was to stand trial next week on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide, instead pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime for the July 5, 2021, shooting death of Keshaun Q. Davis-Williams, 22, of Dodgeville, outside the BP gas station at 4501 Verona Road.

Little was charged in August 2021 for his role in Davis-Williams' death, along with Christopher L. Somersett, 27, of Madison, who remains charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

A criminal complaint alleged Somersett approached a car in which Davis-Williams was a front seat passenger and fired multiple gunshots, and that Little may also have fired shots. Somersett was arrested two days after the shooting, and Little was arrested more than a month later.

Under a plea agreement, Assistant District Attorney Valerian Powell is making no sentencing recommendation at this point. Little had faced a possible life sentence, but the reckless homicide conviction carries up to 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision.

Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz did not set a sentencing date, and will instead wait to see what transpires with Somersett's case. No trial date for Somersett has been set, and a new attorney was appointed for him just over two weeks ago after his previous attorney withdrew from the case in September.

As part of the plea agreement, Powell said, Little has agreed to "debrief" law enforcement about the case.

The criminal complaint does not state why Somersett and Little were said to have killed Davis-Williams but it ties them to the shooting using surveillance video and other data obtained using search warrants.

An autopsy found Davis-Williams, who died after he was taken to UW Hospital, had sustained seven gunshot wounds, including to his head. A witness told police he heard about 15 shots in quick succession, then saw two men run from the BP station and get into a Hyundai Sonata, which sped off down Britta Drive.