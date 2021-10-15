Fitchburg man facing homicide charge in Highway 51 crash that killed Stoughton woman, authorities say

A Fitchburg man is facing a homicide charge in a high-speed, wrong-way crash on Highway 51 last month that killed a Stoughton woman, authorities reported.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has referred a charge of homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office against Eric G. Ignarski, 39, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.
Investigators believe excess speed was the primary cause of the crash that killed Sierra L. Frisch, 47, Schaffer said.
Ignarski has not been booked into the Dane County Jail because of the extent of his injuries sustained in the crash and the jail lacking medical housing, Schaffer said.
Frisch died at the scene after being hit head on by a 2021 Toyota Camry driving the wrong way, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 on Highway 51, just north of Lake Kegonsa Road. Ignarski’s Camry was traveling north on 51 in the southbound lane at high speed, causing a 2012 Dodge Durango that was heading south in the southbound lane to swerve into the ditch to avoid the Camry. The Camry continued on 51 and hit Frisch who was driving a 2021 Hyundai Elantra. The Sheriff's Office said Frisch's car rolled several times before landing on its roof. Frisch died at the scene.
A 2012 Honda Accord that also was on 51 was struck on the windshield by flying debris from the crash, the Sheriff's Office said.
The seriously injured Ignarski was taken by helicopter to UW Hospital. The drivers and occupants of the Durango and Accord were uninjured.