Fitchburg man drives off from traffic stop, crashes vehicle, flees on foot, UW-Madison police say

A Fitchburg man drove off from a traffic stop early Wednesday, crashed his vehicle, then fled on foot, before being arrested, UW-Madison police reported.

At about 2 a.m. Wednesday, UW officers stopped Jason P. O’Neal, 35, for driving the wrong way on a one-way street, but during the traffic stop, O’Neal took off in his vehicle and crashed at Campus Drive and Babcock Drive, before fleeing on foot, UW police spokesperson Marc Lovicott said in a statement.

Officers chased O’Neal on foot and eventually arrested him about two blocks from the crash scene. While he was being arrested, O’Neal was uncooperative, resisted arrest, and threatened officers and their families, Lovicott said.

O’Neal was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of first-degree reckless endangerment, fleeing/eluding an officer, battery/threats to law enforcement, third offense OWI, operating after revocation, failure to install ignition interlock device, resisting arrest and a probation violation.

O’Neal also was cited for driving the wrong way on a one-way street, open intoxicants, and hit-and-run.

