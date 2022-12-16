Fitchburg man charged in Nov. 27 shooting that injured man, vehicle sought, Fitchburg police say

A Fitchburg man has been charged in a Nov. 27 shooting that injured a man and a vehicle is being sought, Fitchburg police reported.

Darius Stewart, 29, made his initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court on Thursday on charges of first-degree reckless injury, felon in possession of a firearm, and criminal damage to property, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.

Stewart was arrested on Nov. 30 and booked into the Dane County Jail on a probation violation. Stewart is a convicted felon and officers found a loaded handgun in Stewart’s possession when he was arrested, Hartwick said.

Investigators also are looking to identify the vehicle in the picture accompanying this story and its driver, as Stewart was in and around the vehicle at the time of the shooting, Hartwick said, adding that the vehicle appears to be a white, late 2000s Chrysler 200.

The man who had been shot called 911 at about 1:40 p.m. to report he had been shot, but was able to drive himself to a local hospital, where he received treatment for his wound, Hartwick said in an earlier statement.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 2400 block of High Ridge Trail. Gunshots also struck an unoccupied vehicle in the lot, Hartwick said.

Police said it was not a random shooting but released no other information.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 608-270-4300. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.