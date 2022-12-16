 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Fitchburg man charged in Nov. 27 shooting that injured man, vehicle sought, Fitchburg police say

Darius Stewart booking photo

Darius Stewart.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Fitchburg man has been charged in a Nov. 27 shooting that injured a man and a vehicle is being sought, Fitchburg police reported.

Darius Stewart, 29, made his initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court on Thursday on charges of first-degree reckless injury, felon in possession of a firearm, and criminal damage to property, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.

Stewart was arrested on Nov. 30 and booked into the Dane County Jail on a probation violation. Stewart is a convicted felon and officers found a loaded handgun in Stewart’s possession when he was arrested, Hartwick said.

Investigators also are looking to identify the vehicle in the picture accompanying this story and its driver, as Stewart was in and around the vehicle at the time of the shooting, Hartwick said, adding that the vehicle appears to be a white, late 2000s Chrysler 200.

People are also reading…

Vehicle sought in shooting, Fitchburg police photo

Fitchburg Police Department investigators are looking to identify this vehicle and its driver, as alleged shooter Darius Stewart was believed to be in and around the vehicle at the time of the Nov. 27 shooting. The vehicle appears to be a white, late 2000s Chrysler 200.

The man who had been shot called 911 at about 1:40 p.m. to report he had been shot, but was able to drive himself to a local hospital, where he received treatment for his wound, Hartwick said in an earlier statement.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 2400 block of High Ridge Trail. Gunshots also struck an unoccupied vehicle in the lot, Hartwick said.

Police said it was not a random shooting but released no other information.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 608-270-4300. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics