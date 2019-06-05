Madison police arrested a 19-year-old Fitchburg man Tuesday in connection with a May shooting on the West Side that injured another man.
Azad Sulieman, of Fitchburg, was arrested without incident Tuesday night on Great Gray Drive. He is tentatively charged with first-degree reckless endangerment.
Police responded to reports of a fight around 10:15 p.m. May 12 at a townhouse in the 700 block of Odana Lane. When officers arrived, they heard three gunshots, but they initially thought no one was injured.
Police said Wednesday the shooting left a 33-year-old Madison man with a gunshot wound to the leg and groin. The injuries were not life-threatening.
