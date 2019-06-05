Police siren lights
Madison police arrested a 19-year-old Fitchburg man Tuesday in connection with a May shooting on the West Side that injured another man. 

Azad Sulieman, of Fitchburg, was arrested without incident Tuesday night on Great Gray Drive. He is tentatively charged with first-degree reckless endangerment. 

Police responded to reports of a fight around 10:15 p.m. May 12 at a townhouse in the 700 block of Odana Lane. When officers arrived, they heard three gunshots, but they initially thought no one was injured. 

Police said Wednesday the shooting left a 33-year-old Madison man with a gunshot wound to the leg and groin. The injuries were not life-threatening. 

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

