Fitchburg man arrested for tentative 5th OWI charge, Sheriff's Office says

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said a Fitchburg man was arrested early Saturday on a tentative fifth operating while intoxicated charge.
A deputy saw a vehicle heading into Madison on Highway 12-18 in the town of Blooming Grove that was violating numerous traffic laws and almost hit a construction barrel, Lt. Jessamy Torres said in a statement. Just after 1 a.m., the deputy pulled the vehicle over on the Stoughton Road off ramp of the Beltline, Torres said.
The driver, 62-year-old Charles H. Burton, failed field sobriety testing, Torres said.
Burton was brought to the Dane County Jail on suspicion of his fifth OWI, Torres said.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal
Logan Wroge is the K-12 education reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has been with the newspaper since 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.