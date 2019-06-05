Madison police arrested a 19-year-old Fitchburg man Tuesday for recklessly endangering safety during a shooting that happened in May on the West Side, according to police.
During the initial incident, police responded to reports of a fight around 10:15 p.m. at a townhouse on the 700 block of Odana Lane May 12. When officers arrived, they heard three gunshots, but they initially thought no one was injured.
Police reported Wednesday that the shooting left a 33-year-old man, of Madison, with a gunshot wound to the leg and groin. The man's injuries were non-life threatening, according to police.
Azad Sulieman, 19, of Fitchburg, was arrested for the shooting without incident Tuesday night on Great Gray Drive. Sulieman was tentatively charged with first degree reckless endangerment.
Two men fighting in a residence on the West Side Sunday night led to shots being fired, but nobody was injured in the shooting.