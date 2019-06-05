Police siren lights (copy)
iStock

Madison police arrested a 19-year-old Fitchburg man Tuesday for recklessly endangering safety during a shooting that happened in May on the West Side, according to police. 

During the initial incident, police responded to reports of a fight around 10:15 p.m. at a townhouse on the 700 block of Odana Lane May 12. When officers arrived, they heard three gunshots, but they initially thought no one was injured. 

Police reported Wednesday that the shooting left a 33-year-old man, of Madison, with a gunshot wound to the leg and groin. The man's injuries were non-life threatening, according to police. 

Azad Sulieman, 19, of Fitchburg, was arrested for the shooting without incident Tuesday night on Great Gray Drive. Sulieman was tentatively charged with first degree reckless endangerment. 

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

