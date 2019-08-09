A Fitchburg man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly dealing heroin out of his Leopold Way apartment, authorities reported.
Kevin L. Offett, 53, was arrested on tentative charges of four counts of delivery of heroin and maintaining a drug trafficking place, Madison police said in a news release.
Offett was under investigation by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force and arrested Tuesday about 8 a.m. when the unit served a warrant on his apartment in the 3300 block of Leopold Way. Drugs, digital scales, cell phones and a .380 handgun were among items seized, the release states.
Fitchburg police and the Tactical Response Team from the Dane County Sheriff's Office assisted with serving the warrant.