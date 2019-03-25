Try 3 months for $3
Police siren lights light bar squad car
A Fitchburg man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly dealing heroin, cocaine and other illegal drugs.

Dwayne Jett, 34, was arrested by officers assigned to the Dane County Narcotics task Force after his apartment was searched, Madison police said.

Jett was on federal probation for past drug trafficking offense.

He was tentatively charged with three counts of delivery of heroin, one count of delivery of cocaine, one count of delivery of amphetamines, possession with intent to deliver heroin, delivery of an imitation controlled substance and maintaining a drug house.

Jett allegedly had heroin, synthetic marijuana, digital scales, drug packaging and other items in his apartment in the 3300 block of Leopold Way.

Fitchburg police and Dane County deputies assisted Madison police in serving the search warrant on Jett.

