Fitchburg man arrested after robbing cab driver, lighting bush on fire, police say

Fitchburg police arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly robbed a man then fled into the woods and lit a bush on fire while fleeing from officers.

Trokon Karnga, 39, of Fitchburg, has been tentatively charged with armed robbery, resisting arrest and negligent handling of burning material for the incident, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

The cab driver called police around 10:45 p.m. to report that he had been robbed in the 2400 block of Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.

The driver told police that a passenger, later identified as Karnga, pressed an object against his chest in a way that caused him to believe it was a weapon. Hartwick said officers later determined that the alleged weapon was not a gun. The passenger stole an iPad and other belongings of the cab driver and fled, Hartwick said.

Officers tracked the iPad and located Karnga him in a wooded area off of the Cannonball Path, Hartwick said. They set up a perimeter around the area.

Police used a drone and a K-9 unit to pinpoint Karnga's location in the brush, Hartwick said. When officers approached, he lit a bush on fire and ran away. Officers were able to catch him shortly after.

Karnga was booked into the Dane County Jail. Hartwick said the cab driver's stolen property was returned.

