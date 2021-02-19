 Skip to main content
Fitchburg man arrested after investigation into reported drug sales at apartment building
Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal

A Fitchburg man was arrested Thursday morning after an investigation into reported drug sales taking place at the main entrance of an apartment building, police said. 

The investigation led to Fitchburg and Sun Prairie police's Special Response Teams executing a search warrant at an apartment on the 2100 block of High Ridge Trail Thursday morning, Fitchburg police Lt. Edward Hartwick said. The investigation began in late 2020 after police received complaints about reoccurring drug sales at the apartment building. 

Eric Ranson, 23, was arrested as a result and taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of possession with intent to deliver THC/marijuana, receiving stolen property, maintaining a drug dwelling and felony bail jumping. 

Eric Ranson

Ranson

The search warrant also led to the seizure of a stolen handgun with an extended magazine and ammunition, about 12.5 pounds of marijuana and over $7,000, Hartwick said. 

