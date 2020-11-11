Fitchburg man arrested after battering 2 cops, hospital security guard, Madison police say

A Fitchburg man was arrested after battering two police officers and a hospital security guard on Saturday, Madison police reported.

Madison and Capitol police officers were breaking up a disturbance on the Capitol Square at Wisconsin Avenue and East Mifflin Street shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday when a man punched a Madison officer in the face, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The man, who was identified as Xavier D. Jackson, 25, also struck a Capitol officer in the head, and an electronic control device was used to get Jackson under control, DeSpain said.

While being cleared at a local hospital, Jackson kicked a security guard in the head, DeSpain said.

Jackson was arrested on tentative charges of two counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, battery to emergency medical personnel, and resisting, DeSpain said.

More COVID-19 outbreaks in Wisconsin prisons top recent notable crime-related news

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.