The victim of what Fitchburg police are calling a homicide Sunday night has been identified by a family member as an incoming high school senior.
Shay Watson was found dead around 9 p.m. at 2742 Lyman Lane, according to Tim O'Neil, who said he was the victim's step-grandfather. The residence near the intersection of Lacy and Fish Hatchery roads is one half of a duplex owned by O'Neil and his wife, and where the victim, his mother and his brother were living, he said.
At a press conference Monday, Fitchburg Police chief Chad Brecklin said the victim was male and a Fitchburg resident, but would not confirm his identity.
Brecklin also declined to say whether the police department has any suspects at this time. He said the investigation is "open and quite active" and that a team of investigators is following up on leads.
"Honestly, there’s not a lot to release at this point in time," Brecklin said.
Although the police department had not made any arrests as of late Monday afternoon, Brecklin said he believed there was no immediate threat to the community. He said the homicide does not appear to be a random act.
Police said officers responded to the home after a caller reported that a man was dead there. O'Neil said none of Watson's family was at home at the time of his death.
Shay Watson appears in local news coverage as having played football for Verona Area High School last year. He was not on the roster for this year. Brecklin would not confirm or deny whether the victim went to the high school.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the Middleton Police Department, the Verona Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are assisting in the investigation.
An autopsy was scheduled for Monday morning, but the Medical Examiner's Office had not released any reports on the homicide as of 4:45 p.m. Monday.
Brecklin said "a number of individuals" may have additional information and encouraged those people to come forward.
"I’m seeking additional leads," Brecklin said.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide, including neighborhood home surveillance video from Sunday evening, is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300. Anonymous tips can be shared by calling the Fitchburg Police Tipster Line at 608-270-4321 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
State Journal reporter Emily Hamer contributed to this report.
Shots fired between vehicles in Beltline gun battle Friday morning, police say
Jury passes on attempted homicide charge, finds man guilty of other felonies for shooting near La Follette
Teenager flees after crashing stolen car in Windsor, Dane County Sheriff's Office says
Shooting on State Street ruled accidental; Middleton man arrested
East Side homeowner tussles with would-be burglar who is caught after fleeing, police say
Indiana man, 40, charged with multiple child sexual assaults of 12-year-old girl
Local newspaper reporter dies after high-speed, rear-end crash on I-94, police say
1 dead, 3 injured in drunken driving hit-and-run on Near East Side, police say
Couple walking dog escapes injury as flurry of shots fired car to car on North Side, police say
Bullet hits woman sleeping in North Side apartment, lodges in her bed, police say
Sleeping people shaken when bullet whizzes into North Side apartment, lodges in wall, police say
Former Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus acquitted of sex assault charges
Wrong-way driver who crashed into Howard Moore family car was 2.5 times over alcohol limit, paper reports
Police: Drunken driver crashes into house outside Columbus, trapping woman in bedroom
Offered ice cream, man asks Culvers worker for Bloody Mary before arrest for 7th OWI, Madison police say
Madison man loses $3,000 to swindlers, despite clerk’s warning, police say
Drew Luber gets 6 years in prison for role in Dalton Ziegler's beating death
Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for fatal beating last year
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.