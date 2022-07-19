Fitchburg felon arrested for having gun during Janesville disturbance, police say

A Fitchburg felon was arrested Sunday for having a gun during a disturbance in Janesville, police reported.

At about 7 p.m. on Sunday, Janesville police responded to a physical disturbance in the 2300 Block of Harvard Drive and an officer attempted to detain a man who tried to flee into an apartment, Sgt. Rob Perkins said in a statement.

An officer used a Taser to arrest Marquis Maier, 22, and found loaded handgun in his pocket, Perkins said.

Maier is on felony probation in Dane County for burglary and harboring/aiding a felon and was taken to the Rock County Jail on tentative charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and a probation warrant, Perkins said.