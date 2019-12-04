The Fitchburg City Council should have started over once it had rejected rezoning land for a controversial senior living apartment project last year, instead of re-voting on the project three months later, a Dane County judge said in a ruling issued Wednesday.
Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke ruled the Oct. 9, 2018, vote by the council to approve JT Klein Co.'s proposed three-story, 73-unit apartment building is void. Under state law, he wrote, once the council had voted three months earlier against the project, the council was required to give new public notice of a second vote to reconsider and approve the proposal.
Fitchburg business owners David and Cheryl Strassman, who own DRS Paving, located on the block where the project was proposed, sued the City Council in February, alleging that council members violated the state open meetings law by exchanging emails about the zoning change following their June 26, 2018, vote to deny the rezoning. They alleged the council violated the law again in October 2018 by another exchange of emails prior to the re-vote on the proposal.
Ehlke said because of his ruling that voids the council's re-vote, the open meetings claims are moot and he did not rule on them.
The project itself was never started. Fitchburg City Attorney Valerie Zisman said the council's re-vote had approved the first in a two-step zoning process, called the general implementation plan, but the second step, the specific implementation plan, was voted down earlier this year.
Mayor Aaron Richardson, who came to office after the challenged votes occurred, said that after the council ultimately turned down the apartment project Ehlke's decision "helps clean up" debate over the votes and "erases doubts or questions." He said he is not aware of any renewed proposal by Klein at that location.
In May 2018, Klein asked the city to rezone two parcels of land on Fish Hatchery Road from Rural Residential District to Planned Development District so that it could build the apartments. Neighbors were concerned about traffic, safe access to Fish Hatchery Road and the location of the project amid farmland and away from services for seniors.
In June 2018, the plan was referred to the Fitchburg Plan Commission for a public hearing, a notice of which was published in the Wisconsin State Journal and mailed to nearby property owners.
The commission ultimately recommended approval of the plan to the City Council. But at its meeting on June 26, 2018, the council rejected the plan 5-2.
Discussion continued among some council members, and the city put the plan on the council's agenda for its Oct. 9, 2018, meeting under "Unfinished Business." It did not publish any additional public notices that the plan would be discussed or direct the Plan Commission to hold a second public hearing.
The council voted 5-2 to rescind its previous vote, and with a slight amendment to address safety, the plan was approved 5-2.
Ehlke, citing state Supreme Court decisions concerning zoning matters, wrote that a vote to reject the plan "signals the zoning process has ended," and once that happens, no proposal exists that can be amended. Because of that, he wrote, reconsideration of the council's earlier decision requires new public notice as specified in state law.