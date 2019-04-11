A woman robbed a Fitchburg convenience store Wednesday night, taking cash and cigarettes before leaving in a car.
The robbery happened at about 10 p.m. at Stop-N-Go, 2932 Fish Hatchery Road, Fitchburg police said.
No one was injured.
The store clerk told police the woman came into the store, implied she had a gun and demanded cash and cigarettes.
No weapon was displayed.
After getting the money and cigarettes, she ran to a black four-door Buick sedan in a nearby parking lot and fled the scene.
The robber is a light-skinned black woman, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 170 to 200 pounds, wearing gray pants, a camouflage jacket and a hooded sweatshirt.
The vehicle was an early 2000s model and it had two stickers in the rear window.