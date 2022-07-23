Fisherman missing after falling overboard on Lake Monona, Sheriff's Office says

A 74-year-old Milwaukee man is missing after falling overboard while fishing on Lake Monona Saturday afternoon, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office Marine and Trail Enforcement, along with Madison Fire & Rescue responded to Lake Monona at about 1 p.m. First responders were not able to locate the fisherman, and the Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded to the scene a short time later, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said.

The Dive Team searched near the middle of the lake, off Winnequah Road in Monona, until severe weather forced divers off the water, Schaffer said. Divers will resume searching Sunday morning.

Two other men were in the 24-foot 2020 Ranger Reata at the time of the incident. They reported the missing man was driving the boat and fell out when the boat hit a swell and turned sharply, Schaffer said. The two passengers were returned to shore safely.

The Sheriff's Office asks boaters to keep a safe distance as divers resume their search.