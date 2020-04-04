First Wisconsin prisoner tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, DOC says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections has announced its first case of a prisoner who tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

On Thursday, the DOC confirmed that a prisoner in Columbia Correctional Institution tested positive for the virus. DOC believes the inmate was exposed to COVID-19 while on a trip outside of the prison.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

DOC said the prisoner has had no direct contact with any other inmates since that trip. Employees who had contact with the infected prisoner were notified.

The prisoner is under the medical care of healthcare staff at Columbia Correctional.

DOC has had a total of nine employees text positive for the new coronavirus, according to a running count of cases that was updated Friday.

Six were staff who worked in prisons: two at Columbia Correctional, three at the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility and one at Waupun Correctional Institution.

The other three DOC employees who tested positive worked within a Milwaukee office of the Division of Community Corrections, which supervises offenders who are out in the community being monitored on probation, parole or extended supervision.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.