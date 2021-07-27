First-ever group of Wisconsin prisoners graduates with bachelor's degrees

"All of our choices have led to this point, this day, this moment where we stand before you, no better than any man, but better men," graduate August White, 34, said to a room of applause and cheers. "Let us ... be a signal that those considered some of the worst of society can transform into some of the better of society."

Redemption

Trinity International University, an evangelical Christian school with campuses in Florida and Illinois, established Waupun Correctional Institution as an accredited branch campus in 2017. Roughly 55 inmates are currently enrolled in the program and working toward graduation.

The university provides the curriculum and the staff needed to run the classes, and inmates can enroll in the program for free if they make it through the application process. A private foundation, the Wisconsin Inmate Education Association, pays for 100% of the tuition needed to fund the program, which currently only offers the biblical studies major.

"This program was at no cost to the taxpayers," Carr noted.

Craig Long, associate dean of the extension site, said he teaches seven to eight classes a year to students who are "highly motivated" and "ask great questions." He said the program fits well with Trinity's goal of bettering individuals and communities.