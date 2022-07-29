First-degree sexual assault charged in State Street incident

As police looked for a second suspect, a Madison man was charged Friday with first-degree sexual assault after a woman told police she was accosted on State Street early Sunday, then was assaulted as she was driven around in a vehicle before she escaped from it on Madison's Near East Side.

A criminal complaint filed Friday states that Ivan I. Smart, 22, was identified as one of two men who took the 22-year-old woman from the State Street area, then held her in the back seat of a vehicle while Smart sexually assaulted her with his hands.

Police are still trying to determine the identity of the second man.

In addition to sexual assault, Smart was charged with false imprisonment as a party to a crime. The sexual assault charge carries up to 60 years of combined prison and extended supervision, while the false imprisonment charge carries up to six years.

Smart appeared in court Friday, where Court Commissioner Brian Asmus set his bail at $15,000. Smart, through attorney Diana Van Rybroek, denied the allegations against him.

According to the complaint:

The woman told police she had been drinking at Whiskey Jack's on State Street and was very intoxicated. She left at 2:30 a.m. and thought about walking home but decided it would be safer to call an Uber for a ride. She told police she was waiting for her ride under an awning at Koi Sushi, in the 500 block of State Street, when two men approached and began speaking to her in what was described as an inappropriately sexual manner.

The woman said both men groped her. She said because she was so intoxicated, she doesn't remember what she said but told police she was terrified. She said she vaguely remembers walking with the two and ending up in the back of an SUV.

The woman said the man who appeared to be the older of the two was driving while the younger man was in the back seat with her.

Using security video from the State Street area, police later identified the younger-appearing man as Smart, who is frequently seen in the State Street area and often wears clothing of the kind seen in the security video. The woman also later chose Smart's photo from a lineup.

The woman said the younger man pinned her in the back seat against a door and repeatedly groped her. His actions caused injuries, she told police.

When she asked to be let out of the vehicle, she told police, the men said no, so she began to fight and hit the man in the back seat with her.

As she continued to fight back, she told police, the driver seemed to be starting to "freak out" and pulled the vehicle over. She said she jumped out, and the vehicle took off.

The woman went to a nearby home, on North Baldwin Street near East Washington Avenue, where a woman was sitting on a porch. There she got help uniting with friends who had been at another bar.

On Thursday, Madison police released a photo of a second man being sought for the incident.