First COVID-19-related deaths confirmed in Wisconsin prison system

“The Wisconsin Department of Corrections’ top priority during this public health crisis is the safety and well-being of our staff and persons in our care,” DOC said.

In early September, Dodge Correctional had an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, with a peak of 89 active positive cases among inmates Sept. 9.

As of Wednesday, the maximum-security prison had a total of 182 positive cases since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 151 inmates had recovered, 32 were actively infected and two were released from custody, according to DOC’s dashboard of COVID-19 cases.

It’s unclear whether the two inmates who died are the cases counted in the “released” category on the dashboard. As of Tuesday, zero cases had been reported in that category, even though the two inmates died weeks ago.

DOC did not immediately respond to a question Wednesday about why, up until Tuesday, their data dashboard had made it appear as though all of the inmates who tested positive at Dodge either were actively fighting COVID-19 or had already recovered when two of the inmates had died.