First charged with homicide for shootout death, judge says man has proven himself for probation
A Madison man whose case began four years ago with a first-degree intentional homicide charge was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months of probation for possession of a firearm as a felon.

Brandon P. Crockett, 32, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2019 for a South Side shooting, was allowed later that year to withdraw his guilty pleas to second-degree reckless endangerment and illegal firearm possession. 

The original charges were all reinstated, including first-degree intentional homicide.

In July, Crockett again pleaded guilty, but this time only to the firearm charge. 

Since then, Circuit Judge Mario White said, Crockett has led a crime-free life, earning praise from the Dane County Pretrial Services program for his lack of even technical violations while under the program's supervision. White said that's difficult to do, especially while being monitored for so long, because even accidentally forgetting to charge the battery on a GPS unit can result in a violation report.

"You've demonstrated that you are capable of not only following the rules put on you by the courts but the law," White said. "You also demonstrated the ability to do pro-social things."

White was referring to Crockett's not only staying employed but starting his own trucking business, which Crockett's attorney, assistant public defender Guy Cardamone, said Crockett hopes to expand soon.

"To be gainfully employed, that is a tremendous asset," White said.

Deputy District Attorney William Brown argued for a seven-year prison sentence for Crockett. He said Crockett became involved in a shootout in 2016 that led to the death of Marsellas B. Coleman, 25 — important context to Crockett's gun possession.

"He made a choice to arm himself," Brown said, "and to take an aggressive stance. He knew he wasn't supposed to be in possession of a firearm."

But Cardamone said Crockett was the victim of an ambush, in a dispute over a woman. He harkened back to Crockett's sentencing hearing in 2019, when Brown predicted Crockett would again arm himself and use a gun.

But Crockett's behavior has been exemplary, Cardamone said. He asked for one year of probation.

"If Mr. Crockett is not who we think he is, he'll show us," Cardamone said.

