 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fireworks stand robbed at gunpoint on Fourth of July, Dane County Sheriff's Office says
0 Comments
alert top story

Fireworks stand robbed at gunpoint on Fourth of July, Dane County Sheriff's Office says

  • 0

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men who allegedly robbed a fireworks stand at gunpoint on Independence Day.

The suspects took cash and cellphones, and loaded the trunk of their vehicle with fireworks during the robbery of the Cornellier Fireworks stand at around 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Shell gas station on County Highway V in the town of Vienna.

The Sheriff's Office described the men as in their late teens or early twenties. One was white and wearing a white shirt, white face mask and dark-colored baseball cap, the office said, and the other was Black and wearing a black hoodie and black surgical mask.

The suspects fled in a red or maroon Hyundai Sonata, or similar make and model, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at (608) 255-2345, or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at (608) 284-6900.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics