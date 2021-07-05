Fireworks stand robbed at gunpoint on Fourth of July, Dane County Sheriff's Office says

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men who allegedly robbed a fireworks stand at gunpoint on Independence Day.

The suspects took cash and cellphones, and loaded the trunk of their vehicle with fireworks during the robbery of the Cornellier Fireworks stand at around 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Shell gas station on County Highway V in the town of Vienna.

The Sheriff's Office described the men as in their late teens or early twenties. One was white and wearing a white shirt, white face mask and dark-colored baseball cap, the office said, and the other was Black and wearing a black hoodie and black surgical mask.

The suspects fled in a red or maroon Hyundai Sonata, or similar make and model, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at (608) 255-2345, or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at (608) 284-6900.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.