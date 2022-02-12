Fire that started in dryer causes $60,000 in damage in Janesville

A fire spread from a clothes dryer, to a basement wall and then up to the ceiling Friday in Janesville, causing roughly $60,000 in damage to the home, according to the fire department.

The two occupants of the home, a woman and a boy escaped the fire uninjured, the Janesville Fire Department said. They're being assisted by the Red Cross.

Firefighters responded to a report of smoke and flames in the basement at 722 Hawthorne Ave. around 5:10 p.m., the fire department said. Fire crews found smoke throughout the east side of the single-story home.

Fire crews located the fire in the basement area, and quickly extinguished the flames, according to the department. A total of 17 firefighters assisted.

They also found four cats and rescued them from the home, the department said. The cats were uninjured.

The fire department believes the fire started in the dryer, which was being used when the fire started.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.