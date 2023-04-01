Firefighters continued battling a blaze Saturday morning that destroyed a South Park Street building, prompting warnings for nearby residents to generally avoid the area, though the street has mostly reopened.

Area businesses may be cut off from access and utility services Saturday, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said.

Firefighters were called to 1804 S. Park St. early Friday night after they received reports of smoke and flames, Schuster said. Firefighters showed up six minutes later and began battling the three-alarm fire, which Schuster said remained very active late Friday night.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, firefighting crews were continuing to dig through the scene and extinguish "persistent fires," Schuster said.

The warehouse-style facility contained over 50 vehicles and pallets of tires, Schuster said. It wasn't protected by automatic fire sprinklers or fire alarm systems.

No injuries or deaths were reported. But the fire destroyed the building, which held a storage area, ACME Ironworks and other businesses, Schuster said. She said it remains unclear where exactly the fire started.

The Friday night orders to stay indoors and close windows have been lifted. Those within a half-mile radius, approximately six blocks in all directions had been asked Friday to stay indoors with windows closed.

People were being asked to avoid the area Friday night due to heavy smoke. Vehicles and discarded tires continued burning late Friday night, creating air quality problems, Schuster said. High wind gusts were also complicating firefighting efforts.

The northbound lanes on South Park Street have reopened. The southbound lanes have partially opened, though one lane remains closed.