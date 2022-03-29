Fire prompts evacuation of 3-story hotel; sprinklers put out blaze, fire department says

A Far East Side hotel was evacuated, but no one was injured, in a fire Monday that was quickly extinguished by a sprinkler system, the Madison Fire Department said.

Fire crews responded to the fire at the Microtel Inn & Suites at 2139 E Springs Drive around 10:30 a.m., according to the Fire Department. When firefighters arrived, no smoke was visible from the outside and guests were being escorted out of the building.

Firefighters found heavy smoke but no flames in a room on the second floor of the hotel, the department said. The sprinkler system in the room had been activated.

The cause of the fire was an electrical light that had malfunctioned, prompting burning material to drop onto a couch, burning it, the department said. A section of the wall was also scorched.

The Fire Department estimates the damage at around $2,600. No one was in the room at the time of the fire.

