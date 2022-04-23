Fire in Monona causes evacuation of resident, Fire Department says

No one was injured in a fire at a residence in Monona Saturday evening, the Monona Fire Department said.

The one resident in the building in the 4800 block of Midmoor Road was evacuated safely, Fire Chief Jeremy McMullen said in a statement.

Firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 5 p.m., McMullen said. They arrived to find smoke and visible flames coming from the building.

Around 6:50 p.m., McMullen was asking members of the public to avoid the area as firefighters continued to put out the fire and make the area safe.

