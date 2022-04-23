 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Fire in Monona causes evacuation of resident, Fire Department says

No one was injured in a fire at a residence in Monona Saturday evening, the Monona Fire Department said. 

The one resident in the building in the 4800 block of Midmoor Road was evacuated safely, Fire Chief Jeremy McMullen said in a statement. 

Firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 5 p.m., McMullen said. They arrived to find smoke and visible flames coming from the building. 

Around 6:50 p.m., McMullen was asking members of the public to avoid the area as firefighters continued to put out the fire and make the area safe. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics