A fire in Fitchburg Wednesday evening demolished a section of a garage, and resulted in black smoke that could be seen for miles, but no one was injured.
Dane County Dispatch said the fire occurred around 6:45 p.m. on the 1900 block of Pike Drive.
Fitchburg Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher said there was visible flames shooting up out the top of the garage.
Pretty crazy drive home tonight. Just drove past a apartment complex garage unit up in flames near Coho St in Fitchburg. Definitely reminded me of my house fire as a few of the garage units where gone in minutes!! 😳😳 @WKOW @nbc15_madison #FitchburgFire pic.twitter.com/xV4TvkNX2r— laka08 (@zlaka_84) August 15, 2019
The fire was under control by 7:15 p.m., and that there were no reported injuries, Pulvermacher said.
Pulvermacher said the fire department is still investigating the incident, and has not yet determined what started the fire.
"We’re in the process of investigating the cause and origin," Pulvermacher said.
Fitchburg and the Town of Madison fire departments were on the scene of the incident.