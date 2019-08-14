Garage fire

Fitchburg firefighters work to put out a garage that had set fire Wednesday evening. 

 EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

A fire in Fitchburg Wednesday evening demolished a section of a garage, and resulted in black smoke that could be seen for miles, but no one was injured. 

Dane County Dispatch said the fire occurred around 6:45 p.m. on the 1900 block of Pike Drive. 

Fitchburg Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher said there was visible flames shooting up out the top of the garage. 

The fire was under control by 7:15 p.m., and that there were no reported injuries, Pulvermacher said. 

Pulvermacher said the fire department is still investigating the incident, and has not yet determined what started the fire. 

"We’re in the process of investigating the cause and origin," Pulvermacher said.

Fitchburg and the Town of Madison fire departments were on the scene of the incident. 

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

