Fire in Downtown apartment building displaces 1 resident

A fire Saturday morning in an unoccupied Downtown apartment left the resident displaced as firefighters continue to investigate the cause of the blaze, the Madison Fire Department said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Bassett Warehouse Apartments in the 10 block of North Bedford Street around 7:30 a.m. for an alarm going off, spokesperson Bernadette Galvez said in a statement.

As a fire engine responded, the call was upgraded when residents noticed smoke in the hallway, she said. Firefighters got to the three-story, 27-unit apartment building and entered a unit on the first floor, Galvez said, where there was heavy smoke and flames.

The fire inside the unit, which was not happening in the kitchen, was put out within minutes of firefighters arriving, Galvez said. The resident of the apartment wasn't home at the time of the fire. It caused an estimated $20,000 in damage, Galvez said.

