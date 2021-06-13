 Skip to main content
Fire from 'unattended cooking' displaces 14, causes $100,000 in damage, Madison Fire Department says
A fire caused by someone who left the meal they were cooking unattended displaced 14 residents and left $100,000 in damage Saturday evening, the Madison Fire Department said. 

Firefighters responded to a fire alarm at a 40-unit apartment complex in the 1,000 block of Moorland Road around 5 p.m., the fire department said. They arrived to find smoke coming from the building. 

Despite the high potential for victims, there were no injuries, the fire department said. Madison firefighters had to evacuate the whole building. 

Thick black smoke filled the hallways of the building, the fire department said. Firefighters forced open doors to make sure everyone was evacuated. 

Fire crews were able to quickly put out the fire and make sure it didn't spread, but it still caused $100,000 in damage, the fire department said. 

The Red Cross is helping nine adults and five children who were displaced because of the damage to the apartment complex. 

Several residents to the Madison Fire Department that the incident started as a grease fire in a first-floor apartment. The fire department said the cause of the fire was "unattended cooking."

A total of four fire engines, two ladder trucks, two ambulances and the fire chief responded to the fire. 

