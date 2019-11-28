A fire started by a candle in a 26-unit apartment complex in Sun Prairie caused the building to be evacuated early Thanksgiving morning, the fire department said.
No one was injured, but at least two apartment units were left uninhabitable, the Sun Prairie Fire Department said.
Fire Chief Christopher Garrison said in a statement that the smoke detectors in the building were not going off and the building did not have a sprinkler system. He said a five minute response time and quick work from police is what ensured safety and limited fire damage.
Firefighters, police and emergency crews responded to reports of a structure fire on the 1200 Block of Severson Drive around 3:50 a.m. Thursday.
The crews found "heavy smoke conditions" on the first floor and had to quickly evacuate, the fire department said. Police couldn't move to the second floor because of the smoke.
Firefighters worked quickly to prevent the fire from spreading and evacuate the second floor, where two residents were trapped, the fire department said.
One of the second floor residents had to be taken down by a ladder from a balcony, the fire department reported.
Firefighters had to forcibly enter three units on the second floor to search for residents. They found the other resident who had been trapped, and escorted that person out.
Fire crews were able to contain the fire to one apartment unit, but smoke caused damage throughout the building, the fire department said.
Those evacuated had to move to temporary shelter at a neighboring building because of cold temperatures. Garrison said the Red Cross is working with the residents who were displaced after the fire destroyed their units.
An investigation determined that a candle started the fire, Garrison said.
Garrison called for all residential buildings in Sun Prairie to be fully alarmed and have working sprinkler systems.
He said the apartment building had the smoke detectors that are required by code, but they were not activated.
"The fact is, fire detection and sprinkler systems save lives, and this is our job to continue to try and make these systems mandatory moving forward for the safety of our residents," Garrison said.