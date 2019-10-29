Madison Fire Department truck, tight crop

This house at 106 N. Few St. was one of two adjacent houses damaged by fire late Saturday. The other is at 1154 E. Mifflin St., kitty corner to the rear of this house.

 PHIL BRINKMAN, STATE JOURNAL

A fire Saturday night did an estimated $300,000 damage to two Near East Side homes on Saturday night, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Fire crews were called to 1154 E. Mifflin St. at 7:30 p.m. Saturday after a passerby called 911. Firefighters arrived at 7:36 p.m. and had the blaze controlled at 7:53 p.m., Fire Department public information officer Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

The first firefighters who arrived on the scene from Engine 3 reported smoke and flames visible from the house on East Mifflin and another at 106 N. Few St. Each is one house away from the corner of the two streets.

Two firefighters received minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.

The fire has been ruled accidental by investigators, Schuster said.

