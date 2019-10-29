A fire Saturday night did an estimated $300,000 damage to two Near East Side homes on Saturday night, the Madison Fire Department reported.
Fire crews were called to 1154 E. Mifflin St. at 7:30 p.m. Saturday after a passerby called 911. Firefighters arrived at 7:36 p.m. and had the blaze controlled at 7:53 p.m., Fire Department public information officer Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
The first firefighters who arrived on the scene from Engine 3 reported smoke and flames visible from the house on East Mifflin and another at 106 N. Few St. Each is one house away from the corner of the two streets.
Two firefighters received minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.
The fire has been ruled accidental by investigators, Schuster said.