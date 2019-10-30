A fire caused $275,000 damage to a home, garage and two vehicles outside Janesville on Tuesday, but injured no one, the Janesville Fire Department reported.
The fire was reported about 3:50 p.m. at 6229 S. Edgewater Dr., south of Janesville, battalion fire chief Ryan Murphy said in a statement.
Arriving units found heavy fire conditions in the attached garage, spreading to the house, and it took crews from Janesville and the city and town of Beloit 20 minutes to knock the fire down, Murphy said.
No one was home at the time, and the three residents will be staying with relatives, Murphy said.