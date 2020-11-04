 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire does $100K damage at town of Madison residential building, authorities say
alert

Fire does $100K damage at town of Madison residential building, authorities say

{{featured_button_text}}

A fire did $100,000 damage at a multi-unit residential building in the town of Madison on Tuesday night, authorities reported.

The city of Madison Fire Department, which recently took over town fire calls, responded to a neighbor’s call to 911 reporting the fire at 10:42 p.m., arriving at the scene in the 100 block of Ski Court at 10:48 p.m., Fire Department spokesman Joel Kneifel said in a statement.

Engine 3 arrived first and found a large amount of fire climbing up the back corner of the two-story building from a second-story balcony toward the attic. Firefighters attacked and extinguished the fire on the outside of the building, then moved to the interior to an upstairs unit and the attic, completely extinguishing the blaze at 11:10 p.m., Kneifel said.

The fire was just minutes from spreading through the attic and taking off the roof, Kneifel said.

When Ladder 6 arrived, those firefighters searched the building to ensure that all residents had exited safely. No one was injured, but residents from two units of the building have been displaced, Kneifel said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Photos: See all the fire departments that took part in the processional for Capt. Cory Barr

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics