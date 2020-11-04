Fire does $100K damage at town of Madison residential building, authorities say

A fire did $100,000 damage at a multi-unit residential building in the town of Madison on Tuesday night, authorities reported.

The city of Madison Fire Department, which recently took over town fire calls, responded to a neighbor’s call to 911 reporting the fire at 10:42 p.m., arriving at the scene in the 100 block of Ski Court at 10:48 p.m., Fire Department spokesman Joel Kneifel said in a statement.

Engine 3 arrived first and found a large amount of fire climbing up the back corner of the two-story building from a second-story balcony toward the attic. Firefighters attacked and extinguished the fire on the outside of the building, then moved to the interior to an upstairs unit and the attic, completely extinguishing the blaze at 11:10 p.m., Kneifel said.

The fire was just minutes from spreading through the attic and taking off the roof, Kneifel said.

When Ladder 6 arrived, those firefighters searched the building to ensure that all residents had exited safely. No one was injured, but residents from two units of the building have been displaced, Kneifel said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.