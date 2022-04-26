Fire displaces Madison resident after groceries left on stove ignite, Fire Department says

A Madison resident was displaced Monday after a bag of groceries left on his stovetop caught fire while he was gone, causing extensive smoke damage to the apartment unit, the Madison Fire Department said.

The Madison Fire Department believes the resident accidentally bumped a dial on the stove, activating one of the electric burners just before leaving his apartment.

Firefighters responded to an apartment complex in the 200 block of Deer Valley Road around 9:40 p.m. after residents reported seeing smoke in a common hallway, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said.

The resident told fire crews that when he came home, he opened the door to his apartment and was hit with a cloud of dark, heavy smoke, Schuster said. He told firefighters that he left a bag of groceries on the stove. He evacuated the building.

Firefighters found burned items on the stovetop and fire damage to the cabinets above the stove. Crews cleared the smoke, but Schuster said the unit had so much smoke damage that it was deemed uninhabitable.

The American Red Cross is helping the resident that was displaced, Schuster said.

