Fire destroys town of Springdale home
Fire destroys town of Springdale home

Dane County squad car
Dane County Sheriff's Office

A fire early Saturday destroyed a home in the town of Springdale, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies, along with fire departments from Black Earth, Cross Plains, Verona, Belleville, Mount Horeb, Fitchburg, Madison and Middleton responded to the fire at about 4 a.m. at 2712 Highway J.

Crews arrived to find the house engulfed in flames. The residents made it out of the home safely along with one of their dogs, the Sheriff's Office said. The whereabouts of a second family dog was unknown.

The home is considered a total loss, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The cause of the fire was being investigated. 

