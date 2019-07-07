A house in the Town of Beloit was destroyed after a car crashed through the home early Sunday morning, according to the town's deputy fire chief.
At around 2:50 a.m., the Town of Beloit Fire Department responded to reports of visible flames at the location, 3026 South Riverside Drive. The Orfordville and Town of Turtle fire departments also responded.
According to Town of Beloit Deputy Fire Chief Rich Tippelt, there was damage to the side of the house and evidence in the roadway that a car had crashed through the home. The vehicle was "fully engulfed in fire," Tippelt said in a statement.
Both the car and home were unoccupied, and no one was injured, Tippelt said.
Fire crews were able to put out the car fire, but the flames had already spread to the attic and broke through the roof, according to the fire department.
Crews could not save the home, Tippelt said. A back hoe was used to tear the house apart so it could be extinguished fully, according to his statement. The damage is estimated to cost $160,000.
The City of Beloit, South Beloit, Brodhead, City of Janesville, Clinton, Evansville and Harlem Roscoe fire departments also assisted in putting out the fire.
The Orfordville, Milton and Rockton fire departments covered the fire station for additional emergencies.
Town of Beloit police are investigating the incident.