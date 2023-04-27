Madison firefighters kept a fire on the roof of an automotive repair shop Thursday morning from spreading into the rest of the building, the Madison Fire Department said.

The fire at Kayser Ford, 2303 W. Beltline, was reported around 8:30 a.m., with multiple reports of smoke in the body paint shop and flames on the top of an auto repair shop. Crews had the fire under control by 8:50 a.m.

There were 130 employees in the building at the time, and 13 in the body shop near where the fire is believed to have started. All were evacuated and no injuries were reported, the fire department said.

The body shop remains closed while the fire department investigates the cause and origin of the fire.