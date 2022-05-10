Fire causes 'significant damage' to apartment building, displaces residents, Madison Fire Department says

Five residents were displaced Monday night after a fire caused "significant damage" to their Near East Side apartment building, the Madison Fire Department said.

The building had so much smoke and fire damage that none of the tenants in the two-story, four-unit apartment building in the 1300 block of East Mifflin Street were able to return to their homes, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement. No one was injured.

Firefighters determined that the fire started because flammable materials were being stored in an oven when it was turned on, Schuster said.

Fire crews responded around 10:40 p.m., and found smoke coming from the building. Schuster said firefighters entered an apartment unit on the second floor and found "fire rolling out of the kitchen and into the next room."

Firefighters extinguished the fire and then made sure it had not spread to the attic. They conducted a search of the building and found no one inside, Schuster said. Firefighters confirmed that all of the occupants, including some guests that had been staying with them, had evacuated safely.

The total damage to the building is estimated at $70,000.

The American Red Cross is helping the residents who were displaced.

